Owners devastated after shop hit '15-20 times' with car by thieves in raid

The damage caused to the business by the car Picture: BRONYIA MURPHY Archant

The owners of Suffolk feed shop have been left angered after a burglary devastated their premises.

Thieves broke into the Quintons Feeds 'N' Country on Maitland Road in Needham Market on Sunday, February 16 at around 11pm.

The Quinton name has been well known in Needham Market since the 1860s with Bronyia Murphy having run the shop since last September.

It was as Mrs Murphy came into work on Monday that she found the damage.

'We just came in on Monday morning and found the dents that had been done,' said Mrs Murphy.

'We thought that it was the storm but then we got out and saw that the glass all over the floor.

'We realised we had been burgled.'

Mrs Murphy then looked over CCTV from the building and found that a car had rammed into the store.

'They must have rammed it 15-20 times,' said Mrs Murphy.

After hitting into the roller shutter on the front of the building, the thieves were able to get into the building; taking a large safe and two cash registers holding around £100 each.

'It's had a damaging effect but we won't be beaten,' said Mrs Murphy.

'We are still trading and customers are welcome in.'

If anyone saw anything in the area at the time should contact Suffolk police using the online form of by contacting 101 and quoting the reference 37/10153/20.