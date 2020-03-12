E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Owners devastated after shop hit '15-20 times' with car by thieves in raid

PUBLISHED: 14:07 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 12 March 2020

The damage caused to the business by the car Picture: BRONYIA MURPHY

The damage caused to the business by the car Picture: BRONYIA MURPHY

Archant

The owners of Suffolk feed shop have been left angered after a burglary devastated their premises.

Thieves broke into the Quintons Feeds 'N' Country on Maitland Road in Needham Market on Sunday, February 16 at around 11pm.

The Quinton name has been well known in Needham Market since the 1860s with Bronyia Murphy having run the shop since last September.

It was as Mrs Murphy came into work on Monday that she found the damage.

'We just came in on Monday morning and found the dents that had been done,' said Mrs Murphy.

'We thought that it was the storm but then we got out and saw that the glass all over the floor.

'We realised we had been burgled.'

Mrs Murphy then looked over CCTV from the building and found that a car had rammed into the store.

'They must have rammed it 15-20 times,' said Mrs Murphy.

After hitting into the roller shutter on the front of the building, the thieves were able to get into the building; taking a large safe and two cash registers holding around £100 each.

'It's had a damaging effect but we won't be beaten,' said Mrs Murphy.

'We are still trading and customers are welcome in.'

If anyone saw anything in the area at the time should contact Suffolk police using the online form of by contacting 101 and quoting the reference 37/10153/20.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Number of coronavirus cases stays the same in East of England

The latest coronavirus figures have been issued Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

East of England Ambulance paramedic diagnosed with coronavirus

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Stock image Picture: Simon Parker

Detectives granted extra time to question man after woman found dead

Forentic teams at the scene in Capel St Mary. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Extinction Rebellion tree-climbing protest forces council into rethink over path

Members of Extinction Rebellion next to an oak tree they are trying to save from being ripped down by Persimmon Homes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged following late-night A12 crash with two police cars

A man has been charged following a crash on the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24