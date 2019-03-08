Quizzers raise hundreds for brain injury charity

Heavy Showers

PUBLISHED: 12:37 26 April 2019

The evening was one of a number of fundraising events this year to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Headway Suffolk Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

The evening was one of a number of fundraising events this year to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Headway Suffolk Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

HEADWAY SUFFOLK

More than £600 has been raised at a quiz night in Bury St Edmunds to celebrate a charity’s anniversary.

An array of people took part, from service users and their families, volunteers and staff, supporters, adult social care teams, solicitors Ashtons and Bury Town Council Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLKAn array of people took part, from service users and their families, volunteers and staff, supporters, adult social care teams, solicitors Ashtons and Bury Town Council Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

Headway Suffolk was formed in April 2014 after more than 30 years of supporting local adults with acquired brain injuries and neurological conditions in the county separately as Ipswich and East Suffolk Headway and West Suffolk Headway.

At the quiz night at the charity's hub in Bury 44 participants in 11 teams helped to raise £658.05 to further support its work.

The winners Headway Hunters scored 73 from 100 to bag themselves a hamper full of goodies.

David Crane, the charity's communications and marketing officer, said: “It was a very successful event and it was really pleasing to see everyone's hard work pay off with such a great turnout and friendly atmosphere.

“We were particularly happy to have an array of people taking part, from service users and their families, volunteers and staff, supporters, adult social care teams, solicitors Ashtons and Bury Town Council. We literally couldn't squeeze another body into the room!

“Our enormous thanks goes to all those who took part, those who helped with preparations and the many local businesses and attractions who generously donated wonderful prizes. We certainly envisage doing it again and using the winning formula to host one in Ipswich.”

Those who donated prizes were: Bill's restaurant, Kaspa's, Nando's, All Over Beauty, Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, Forestry England, Wilko, Glasswells, Ipswich Town FC, Theatre Royal, Mildenhall Speedway, Zoological Society of East Anglia, Suffolk Show and Aspall.

Forty-four enthusiastic quizzers helped to raise £658.05 for brain injury charity Headway Suffolk at its quiz night at its hub in Bury St Edmunds on April 11 Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLKForty-four enthusiastic quizzers helped to raise £658.05 for brain injury charity Headway Suffolk at its quiz night at its hub in Bury St Edmunds on April 11 Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

