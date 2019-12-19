Children's ward gets early Christmas present

Glasswells staff hand over the proceeds from the quiz night to West Suffolk Hospital

Quiz teams battled it out to bring some festive cheer to young patients at West Suffolk Hospital.

A total of 21 teams, made up by members of staff at Suffolk furniture retailers Glasswells, plus doctors and nurses from the hospital, raised £1,140 for the My WiSH charity, to provide festive decorations for the children's Rainbow Ward.

"The annual quiz night has become an important and much anticipated event in Glasswells calendar," said managing director Paul Glasswell.

"We are over the moon to have raised such a significant sum of money, which will certainly help to brighten up the Rainbow ward for the children and their families over the Christmas period."

Amy Hatch, My WiSH Charity fundraising officer, said: "We are so grateful to Glasswells for raising such an incredible amount of money to support our wonderful Rainbow children's ward. It really is very festive now, thanks to everyone's support.

"Nobody wants to spend the festive period in hospital, but thanks to Glasswells and our other supporters and fundraisers, hopefully our young patients will still have a magical experience, even though they're feeling poorly."