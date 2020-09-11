E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest East of England ‘R’ rate rises again and could now be above 1

PUBLISHED: 14:04 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 11 September 2020

The R number could now be above one in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The R number could now be above one in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

New data has shown that the R rate for the East of England has risen again and could now be above one.

Data released on Friday by the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) shows the estimate for R across the East of England is 0.9 to 1.2.

Nationally the rate is between 1.0 and 1.2.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is growing, and if R is less than 1, it is shrinking.

The growth rate of coronavirus transmission, which reflects how quickly the number of infections is changing day by day, has also increased slightly.

For the East of England the growth rate is between minus 1% and plus 4%.

For the whole of the UK the latest growth rate is between minus 1% and plus 3% per day, a slight change from between minus 1% and plus 2% last week.

The growth rate means the number of new infections is somewhere between shrinking by 1% and growing by 3% every day.

MORE: Find out the latest number of coronavirus cases and infection rates where you live

New data from Imperial College London has also been published today.

It showed that prevalence of coronavirus was doubling every 7.7 days and estimated the R number to be at 1.7.

The R rate published by Imperial has been estimated based on a cohort of 150,000 volunteers within a specific timeframe.

The weekly official government R rate is produced by SAGE and uses many data sources and models to produce a consensus view in the scientific community of the likely R number over a longer timeframe.

Professor Paul Elliott, Director of the programme at Imperial from the School of Public Health, said:“Our large and robust dataset clearly shows a concerning trend in coronavirus infections, where cases are growing quickly across England and are no longer concentrated in key workers. What we are seeing is evidence of an epidemic in the community and not a result of increased testing capacity.

“This is a critical time and it’s vital that the public, our health system and policy-makers are aware of the situation as we cannot afford complacency.”

Kelly Beaver, Managing Director- Public Affairs at Ipsos MORI said: “Each and every participant in our study has contributed immensely to the national effort in tracking COVID-19 across England.

“I would like to thank all those who have taken part for their invaluable contribution.

“By participating in the study they have helped to provide timely data to Government on the rise in case numbers and allowed Ministers to adopt measures to combat that rise.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:“We’ve seen all across the world how a rise in cases, initially among younger people, leads to hospitalisations and fatalities. The pandemic is not over, and everyone has a role to play to keep the virus at bay and avoid another further restrictions.

“It’s so important that everyone abides by the law and socialise in groups up to six, make space between you and those outside your household, get a test and self-isolate if you develop symptoms and wash your hands regularly.

“It is vital you engage with NHS Test and Trace service if contacted to provide details of your close contacts and self-isolate if you are asked to do so.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Latest East of England ‘R’ rate rises again and could now be above 1

The R number could now be above one in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police shocked to find rude note criticising parking - after dealing with emergency

Halesworth police officers were disappointed to find a note on their car criticising parking on double yellow lines while attending an emergency. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Farmer’s treasure found under layers of dust at back of barn goes under hammer

The dusty Land Rover Series 1 vehicle outside the Clarke and Simpson auction house in Campsea Ashe Picture: JAMES MANN

Farm creates stunning giant maze in tribute to NHS key workers

The key workers-themed maize maze at Undley Farm, near Beck Row. Picture: UNDLEY FARM

Teenager who kicked fatally injured man is sentenced

Flowers left at the scene outside Kebabpizza in Ipswich after the death of Richard Day Picture: ARCHANT