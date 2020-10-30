What can the latest coronavirus statistics tell us?

New coronavirus data has been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

New Government data has shown the latest R Rate and infection rate data for our region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What are the latest coronavirus infection rates?

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk show a difference between our districts.

Babergh, Ipswich and West Suffolk have all shown increases in their infection rates when compared to last week.

The largest increase was in Babergh which moved from 63.02 cases per 100,000 on the week ending October 20 to 92.36 cases per 100,000 on October 27.

East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk both showed slight decreases.

What are the latest R Rates?

The latest R Rate for the East of England is 1.2-.1.4 which is slightly down from last week when it was 1.3-1.5.

An R number between 1.2 and 1.4 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

The East of England’s rate is slightly above that for England which is currently 1.1-1.3.

MORE: Is Suffolk still on Medium alert for Covid?

What is happening in Essex?

On October 17, Essex was moved into Tier 2 of the Government’s three tier system.

This placed a number of restrictions on people living in the count; residents are unable to meet with people they do not live with indoors in places like homes, pubs and restaurants.

The latest coronavirus infection data for Essex shows a decrease in three districts; Braintree, Maldon and Uttlesford.

However, infection rates continue to rise in Colchester and Tendring.

MORE: How will Covid-19 rules be enforced this Christmas?