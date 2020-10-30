E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

What can the latest coronavirus statistics tell us?

PUBLISHED: 19:33 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:33 30 October 2020

New coronavirus data has been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New coronavirus data has been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

New Government data has shown the latest R Rate and infection rate data for our region.

What are the latest coronavirus infection rates?

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk show a difference between our districts.

Babergh, Ipswich and West Suffolk have all shown increases in their infection rates when compared to last week.

The largest increase was in Babergh which moved from 63.02 cases per 100,000 on the week ending October 20 to 92.36 cases per 100,000 on October 27.

East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk both showed slight decreases.

What are the latest R Rates?

The latest R Rate for the East of England is 1.2-.1.4 which is slightly down from last week when it was 1.3-1.5.

An R number between 1.2 and 1.4 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

The East of England’s rate is slightly above that for England which is currently 1.1-1.3.

MORE: Is Suffolk still on Medium alert for Covid?

What is happening in Essex?

On October 17, Essex was moved into Tier 2 of the Government’s three tier system.

This placed a number of restrictions on people living in the count; residents are unable to meet with people they do not live with indoors in places like homes, pubs and restaurants.

The latest coronavirus infection data for Essex shows a decrease in three districts; Braintree, Maldon and Uttlesford.

However, infection rates continue to rise in Colchester and Tendring.

MORE: How will Covid-19 rules be enforced this Christmas?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes pour in for boss who has died aged 51

Managing director of Diss-based eras Alex Pearce who has died aged 51 . Pic: Eras/EDP library

What can the latest coronavirus statistics tell us?

New coronavirus data has been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Strictly star Kevin Clifton is looking to get up close and personal with Suffolk audiences

Kevin and Joanne Clifton, both Strictly champions, bring their 'An Evening With...' show to the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, this November Photo: Strictly Theatre Co

Windy weekend ahead with speeds of up to 50mph - but Highways not expecting to have to close Orwell Bridge

Highways England believe the bridge will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

WATCH: Ipswich artist shows off incredible pumpkin carvings in tutorial video

Ipswich artist Lois Cordelia has carved a series of mythical pumpkins for Halloween Picture: LOIS CORDELIA