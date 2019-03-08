Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Final call to sign up to Bury St Edmunds Race for Life

PUBLISHED: 11:49 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 24 May 2019

The annual Race For Life 5k and 10K run through Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds, last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The annual Race For Life 5k and 10K run through Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds, last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Men, women and children are all being invited to take part in the Race for Life charity event in Bury St Edmunds next month.

Taking place at Nowton Park on Sunday, June 9, the fundraiser is organised by Cancer Research UK to support scientists in finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease.

More than 1,200 people have signed up for the Bury event so far and there is still time to register here.

You may also want to watch:

Participants will join together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived cancer for the 5k/10k events.

Emily Rowling, event manager for Race for Life in Bury St Edmunds, said: "We're making a final call to the people of Bury St Edmunds to sign up today, as their participation and contribution is so important.

"Every day, around one in two people are diagnosed with cancer in the East. That's why we are calling on everyone - of all ages - to unite and help make a real different in the fight against the disease by joining Race for Life now.

"Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don't need to be sporty to take part. You don't have to train, and you certainly don't need to compete against anyone else!"

To enter Race for Life people can also call 0300 123 0770.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Theresa May quits: New premier expected to be elected in July

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7.. Picture:: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Don Topley: Assessing England’s competition in the Cricket World Cup - beware Australia and India!

India's Virat Kohli will lead one of the best sides in the World Cup. Picture: PA SPORT

Suffolk Show Countdown: Charity puts young people’s careers and mental health centre-stage at show

From left, Matter Clothing directors Charlie and George Yapp Picture: MATTER CLOTHING

Fears Waitrose vegetables may contain broken glass

waitrose ipswich

Who’s in the running to become the next Prime Minister?

Will Boris Johnson swap the bike for the Prime Ministerial limo? Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists