Final call to sign up to Bury St Edmunds Race for Life

The annual Race For Life 5k and 10K run through Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds, last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Men, women and children are all being invited to take part in the Race for Life charity event in Bury St Edmunds next month.

Taking place at Nowton Park on Sunday, June 9, the fundraiser is organised by Cancer Research UK to support scientists in finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease.

More than 1,200 people have signed up for the Bury event so far and there is still time to register here.

Participants will join together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived cancer for the 5k/10k events.

Emily Rowling, event manager for Race for Life in Bury St Edmunds, said: "We're making a final call to the people of Bury St Edmunds to sign up today, as their participation and contribution is so important.

"Every day, around one in two people are diagnosed with cancer in the East. That's why we are calling on everyone - of all ages - to unite and help make a real different in the fight against the disease by joining Race for Life now.

"Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don't need to be sporty to take part. You don't have to train, and you certainly don't need to compete against anyone else!"

To enter Race for Life people can also call 0300 123 0770.