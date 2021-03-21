Published: 4:00 PM March 21, 2021

Runners and walkers taking part in Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park in 2019. This year's event has been postponed, but runners can take part in a virtual event in April - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

Race for Life events in Suffolk and Essex have been postponed - but runners are staging virtual fundraising events instead.

Cancer Research UK had originally been planning to hold its popular fun runs in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds in June and Colchester in July

But it has decided to postpone the events, which regularly attract thousands of people, until later in the year, due to Covid-19.

A participant preparing to take part in Race for Life at Home - Credit: Cancer Research UK

However, supporters are vowing to raise funds by completing their own Race for Life at Home 5K in their nearest green space this April.

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Suffolk, said: “Even whilst we’re still apart, we can unite against cancer. We want people to run, walk or jog 5K and raise money for life-saving research."

Runners can take part outdoors either alone or in small, socially-distanced groups. There will be a live broadcast on the Race for Life Facebook and Instagram pages on Saturday, April 24, and participants are also being invited to share photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #RaceatHome

The Ipswich Race for Life at Trinity Park has been rescheduled for September 11, the Colchester event in Castle Park to October 3, and the Bury St Edmunds races in Nowton Park to October 10.

But, after last year's Race for Life events all had to be cancelled, funds are urgently needed this spring.

Bury St Edmunds Race for Life in 2019. This year's event has been postponed to the autumn - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Cancer Research UK is predicting a staggering £300million drop in income over the next three years due to the impact of coronavirus, and warning this could put future medical breakthroughs at risk.

Mr Keely said: “Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some point. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters. That’s why we need as many people as possible to join us, to stand united and do something extraordinary to help beat cancer.”

People who had signed up for the races in June and July will be contacted and automatically have their entry moved unless they cannot make the new date. If they cannot take part, they can ask for a refund or choose to donate the fee.

To enter Race for Life at Home for £5, visit the Race for Life website or call 0300 123 0770. You will receive a race pack, which includes a medal.



