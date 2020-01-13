Race for Life 2020: Dates Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds events revealed

Race for Life is returning to Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds for 2020. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It has become famous for bringing a sea of pink-dressed women - and, from last year, men - together for a vital cause.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And now the dates of Suffolk's Race for Life races in 2020 to remember loved ones tragically taken by cancer have been revealed.

The popular fun runs, organised by Cancer Research UK with 10k and 5k routes, will return to Bury St Edmunds' Nowton Park on Sunday, June 7 and Ipswich's Trinity Park two weeks later on Sunday, June 21.

Last year was the first time men were invited to take part in the event - and Gemma Turpin, Cancer Research UK's event manager for Ipswich, said: "This year, our Race for Life events are open to everyone.

"We're sending a heartfelt message to anybody who's thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn't got round to it.

"This is your year - please seize the opportunity to register in January and become part of the Race for Life community."

You may also want to watch:

Cancer Research UK is offering a 30% discount off the entry fee to anyone who signs up in January, using the code RFLJAN30.

Ms Turpin added: "Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. Participants take part at their own pace - taking as much time as they like to complete the course. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it's a jog or a run".

"Although 'race' features in the name, our events are not competitive. Instead, 'the Race for Life' is about our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive.

"This January, we're urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It's a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing - uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

"Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich with people across the East of England and the whole of the UK.

"People get together and remember loved ones lost or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with the disease, right now."

For more information or to sign up, visit raceforlife.org