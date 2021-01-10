Ipswich Race for Life set to go ahead in 2021
People across Suffolk are being encouraged to look beyond lockdown by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.
The popular event is planned to return this year despite the coronavirus crisis, with 3km, 5km and 10km events in Bury St Edmunds on June 6 and Ipswich on June 20.
The Ipswich event also includes the Pretty Muddy course.
The cancer charity is reporting a devastating loss in research funding last year due to Covid-19.
It is also predicting a staggering £300million drop in income over the next three years, which could put future medical breakthroughs at risk.
Emily Rowling, from Cancer Research UK, said: “All 400 mass-participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"So this year, more than ever, we need people to come together and help beat the disease."
Anyone who signs up this January can claim a special 30% off the entry fee by using the code JAN2021.
Social distancing measures will be in place at all events to ensure people's safety.