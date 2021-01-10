News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Ipswich Race for Life set to go ahead in 2021

Author Picture Icon

Will Jefford

Published: 3:40 PM January 10, 2021   
Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture:

Cancer Research UK is predicting a £300m fall in funding over the next three years. - Credit: Archant

People across Suffolk are being encouraged to look beyond lockdown by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The popular event is planned to return this year despite the coronavirus crisis, with 3km, 5km and 10km events in Bury St Edmunds on June 6 and Ipswich on June 20.

The Ipswich event also includes the Pretty Muddy course.

The cancer charity is reporting a devastating loss in research funding last year due to Covid-19.

It is also predicting a staggering £300million drop in income over the next three years, which could put future medical breakthroughs at risk.

Izzy Firrell and Mel Amps Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People are being encouraged to sign up for a socially distanced Race for Life to support Cancer Research UK. Here are Izzy Firrell and Mel Amps enjoying their day out in 2019 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Emily Rowling, from Cancer Research UK, said: “All 400 mass-participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Women warming up for last year's Race for Life in Ipswich Picture : SEANA HUGHES

Race for Life are encouraging people in Suffolk to sign up.

"So this year, more than ever, we need people to come together and help beat the disease."

Most Read

  1. 1 Where are Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots?
  2. 2 First look at plans for new 1,300-home estate
  3. 3 More than 11,000 Covid infections in seven days as rates continue to rise across the region
  1. 4 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-2 home loss to Swindon
  2. 5 Ipswich Town 2-3 Swindon Town: Lambert's men begin 2021 with home loss
  3. 6 New camping site could bring holiday trade to village
  4. 7 Explained – rules on support bubbles in lockdown 3
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-2 loss to Swindon Town
  6. 9 'It wasn't good enough' - Taylor on 3-2 home loss to lowly Swindon
  7. 10 Former Suffolk student makes name for himself modelling for Prada and Valentino

Anyone who signs up this January can claim a special 30% off the entry fee by using the code JAN2021.

Social distancing measures will be in place at all events to ensure people's safety.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Tributes paid to 'always smiling' Jamie, 35, who died with coronavirus

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

People in Suffolk could face checks during latest lockdown, police warn

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Mapped: Where the coronavirus vaccines will be administered in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus