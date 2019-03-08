Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Runners in the pink at Race for Life

PUBLISHED: 18:09 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:02 09 June 2019

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Bury St Edmunds' Nowton Park was in the pink as hundreds of runners took part in Race for Life.

The popular annual event took place on Sunday June 9 and saw runners don pink to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Area event manager Emily Rowling said around 1,600 runners had taken part this year.

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It's been absolutely fantastic, a really wonderful day," she said.

"We've had people of all ages taking part and it's also been the first year that we've opened it up to male runners, which has seen a very positive response."

Four generations: Sarah Brown, Millie Brown (front),,Julie Rimmer and Kay Sadler Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFour generations: Sarah Brown, Millie Brown (front),,Julie Rimmer and Kay Sadler Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners could choose between two courses in the park - a 5km or 10km circuit, and this year's event aims to raise £97,000.

Every day 90 people are diagnosed with cancer in East Anglia and Cancer Research UK says one in two people nationally can expect to be diagnosed with a form of the disease in their lifetime.

Izzy Firrell and Mel Amps Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIzzy Firrell and Mel Amps Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Dog enjoyed taking part in the race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDog enjoyed taking part in the race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

‘I think he’s got back to his best... it’s such a shame’ - McCarthy’s praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Most Read

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

‘I think he’s got back to his best... it’s such a shame’ - McCarthy’s praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock launches Tory leadership campaign

Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West Suffolk Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s airlifted to hospital following border crash involving two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Runners in the pink at Race for Life

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists