Runners in the pink at Race for Life

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Bury St Edmunds' Nowton Park was in the pink as hundreds of runners took part in Race for Life.

The popular annual event took place on Sunday June 9 and saw runners don pink to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Area event manager Emily Rowling said around 1,600 runners had taken part this year.

"It's been absolutely fantastic, a really wonderful day," she said.

"We've had people of all ages taking part and it's also been the first year that we've opened it up to male runners, which has seen a very positive response."

Four generations: Sarah Brown, Millie Brown (front),,Julie Rimmer and Kay Sadler Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Four generations: Sarah Brown, Millie Brown (front),,Julie Rimmer and Kay Sadler Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners could choose between two courses in the park - a 5km or 10km circuit, and this year's event aims to raise £97,000.

Every day 90 people are diagnosed with cancer in East Anglia and Cancer Research UK says one in two people nationally can expect to be diagnosed with a form of the disease in their lifetime.

Izzy Firrell and Mel Amps Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Izzy Firrell and Mel Amps Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dog enjoyed taking part in the race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dog enjoyed taking part in the race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

