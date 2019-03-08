Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 28°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Top Suffolk police officer blames increase in sick days for mental health issues on officer cuts

PUBLISHED: 00:01 26 July 2019

Rachel Kearton has spoken of the pressures facing Suffolk's police force's mental health Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Rachel Kearton has spoken of the pressures facing Suffolk's police force's mental health Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Suffolk's deputy police chief constable, Rachel Kearton, has spoken of her concerns after it was revealed that the number of sick days taken by police officers across the UK because of mental health issues soared by more than two-thirds in the past five years.

Ms Kearton said the increase in sick leave taken for psychological issues partly reflects a greater willingness among officers to talk about mental health.

But she also said there is a real rise in officers experiencing problems, driven by cuts to officer numbers since 2010.

"There isn't that capacity that there may have been in the past to give people the opportunity to take a decompression period or time-out to recover from stressful incidents," she said.

"That impact of constantly going from one traumatic incident to another, whereas previously officers did have that opportunity to take a bit of time out because there were other officers there that could do that job for them.

"I don't have that opportunity to take somebody away from the front-line, and give them a break, give them some respite from whatever they've experienced.

"They have to deal with a horrendous road traffic accident and the very next day, or the very same day, they have to deal with another one because there isn't that opportunity to give them a break."

You may also want to watch:

Ms Kearton was responding to data obtained by 5 News which showed that the number of days missed by officers nationally due to psychological issues rose 69.4% between 2013/14 and 2018/19.

In Suffolk, this number almost doubled from 14,280.38 in 2014/5 to 28,110.58 in 2018/9.

But among the 33 police forces which responded to the request, the total number of officers fell by 4.7%, meaning the proportion of sick leave days for mental health issues rose by 77.7%.

The proportion of sick days for all other medical reasons rose by around 4% over the same period, the investigation found.

Some 32 of the UK's 43 police forces, as well as British Transport Police, responded to the request for information.

The figures show there were 390,608 sick leave days for mental health issues last year, compared to 230,631 five years earlier.

This equates to 19 out of every 1,000 working days taken as leave for psychological reasons in 2018/19, compared to 11 days per 1,000 in 2013/14.

For all other categories of sickness, 33 days per 1,000 were taken as leave in 2018/19, compared to 32 per 1,000 in 2013/14.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

“Mind-boggling stupidity” - suspended sentences for men who accidentally started £1.6m blaze with prank

The burned-out shell of Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds after the blaze Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Top Suffolk police officer blames increase in sick days for mental health issues on officer cuts

Rachel Kearton has spoken of the pressures facing Suffolk's police force's mental health Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WATCH: Your videos as storms hit Suffolk

Olly Page took this stunning picture of the storm while coaching Felixstowe and Walton versus Brantham

Could Suffolk and Essex temperature records be broken today?

Sarah Lucy Brown's cockapoo puppy, Dudley, cools off in his paddling pool during hot weather ahead of record breaking temperatures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists