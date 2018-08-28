Police appeal after racially aggravated assault on the A12

The assualt happened following the closure of the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk Police are appealing for information after a man was racially abused and then hit by a car on the A12.

The incident took place on Wednesday, November 14 at around 2.45pm on the A12 in Darsham after a serious collision had closed the road.

A road worker was helping officers divert traffic when a silver Volvo C60 stopped infront of him.

The male driver of the vehicle wound down his window and demanded to be let through the closure.

When he was told to follow the alternate route it is understood that the man racially abused the worker before driving into his leg. He then carried on along the diversion.

The victim, a man in his 50s, sustained bruising to his leg but did not require medical treatment.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anybody who may have captured footage of any part of this incident on a dash-cam or mobile phone are asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 66183/18.