Can you help get Suffolk 'Clean for the Queen'?

This newspaper is encouraging people to get behind the Clean for the Queen campaign and tidy Suffolk up before the jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Archant / Charlotte Bond / PA

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is nearly upon us and now is the time to get the county sparkling clean for the celebrations.

This newspaper is backing the ‘Clean for the Queen’ campaign which will take place over the Bank Holiday Weekend of Friday, April 29 – Monday, May 2.

The campaign is encouraging residents to smarten up their streets, villages and towns ahead of the celebrations.

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy, who is helping organise the campaign, said: “It’s a great opportunity to hopefully get out in the spring sunshine and clear up some of the litter that’s blighting our beautiful county.

“The more we can do to discourage people from tossing it down in the first place the better.

“In the meantime, let's keep cleaning for the Queen!”

Mark Murphy launched the Don't Be A Tosser campaign in 2008 - Credit: Archant

Mr Murphy previously spearheaded the hugely successful ‘Don’t be a Tosser’ campaign.

The latest campaign ties in with the Festival of Suffolk, a series of events celebrating the jubilee and all things Suffolk between May and October this year.

Tim Holder, from Suffolk Community Foundation, said: "This project sits so perfectly within the Festival of Suffolk initiatives and events that are planned for this summer. The festival is all about people of all ages and communities coming together to showcase all aspects of Suffolk life.

“This important environmental project will lift everyone’s spirits and make them proud of where they live, it will also see Suffolk returning to its tip-top best in time for all the celebrations."

Among the Festival of Suffolk events is a torch relay, which will see the festival torch go on a 550-mile trek around the county celebrating while local heroes.

The torch's journey will begin in Brandon on May 13, before it makes its way through the county and finally arrives at Trinity Park in Ipswich on June 1, the last day of the Suffolk Show.

Other events include the Festival of Suffolk Race Day at Newmarket Racecourse, and performances by the Gallery Players and the Funky Voices Choir live in concert at St Peter’s by the Waterfront in Ipswich.

If you fancy cleaning for the Queen and giving your community a tidy-up, email mark.murphy@bbc.co.uk.

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy is encouraging us all to smarten up our streets, towns and villages for the Queen. - Credit: Charlotte Bond