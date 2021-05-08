News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Deliberate fire' started at derelict building in Rendlesham

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:46 PM May 8, 2021   
Suffolk fire were attending a blaze in Rendlesham - Credit: Kayleigh Biss

A derelict building was "deliberately" set on fire near the old RAF Bentwaters site in Rendlesham. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the single-storey building on the A1152 near Bentwaters Business Park at 5.45pm, where they found straw and other building materials on fire. 

Two fire crews, from close-by Woodbridge and Orford, put out the fire. 

The incident ended at around 7pm with Suffolk Fire reporting it to police as a "deliberate" fire according to a spokesman from Suffolk County Council. 

