'Deliberate fire' started at derelict building in Rendlesham

Published: 7:46 PM May 8, 2021

A derelict building was "deliberately" set on fire near the old RAF Bentwaters site in Rendlesham.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the single-storey building on the A1152 near Bentwaters Business Park at 5.45pm, where they found straw and other building materials on fire.

Derelict building fire on the A1152 near Bentwaters Park, Rendlesham in Suffolk - Credit: Kayleigh Biss

Two fire crews, from close-by Woodbridge and Orford, put out the fire.

The incident ended at around 7pm with Suffolk Fire reporting it to police as a "deliberate" fire according to a spokesman from Suffolk County Council.