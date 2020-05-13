Video

WATCH: Chinook helicopters spotted over skies of Suffolk

The Chinook helicopters, based at RAF Benson, were seen over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: LEANNE SIMONS LEANNE SIMONS

Two Chinook helicopters have been spotted over Suffolk this afternoon as part of pre-deployment training by the Royal Air Force.

The Chinook was spotted over Stoke by Nayland this afternoon. Picture: Peter French The Chinook was spotted over Stoke by Nayland this afternoon. Picture: Peter French

The RAF helicopters were seen by people in the villages of Stoke by Nayland, Leavenheath and parts of Colchester – with incredible videos and pictures posted on social media.

The two Chinook helicopters, based at RAF Benson, were out on pre-deployment training over Wattisham, the Merville Barracks in Colchester and at Stamford in Lincolnshire.

A spokeswoman for RAF Benson, confirmed the aircraft were undergoing training in the UK ahead of operation Newcombe, which is the code name given to the deployment of RAF helicopters to support the French operation in Mali.

She said: “The Chinook helicopters train here in the UK as it is a lot safer.

A Chinook helicopter based at RAF Benson was spotted over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: PETER FRENCH A Chinook helicopter based at RAF Benson was spotted over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: PETER FRENCH

“Chinook’s can carry all sorts of things, but it is generally military kit. They practice carrying things such as cargo, netted cargo and vehicles that they may need to move from one place to another when in operation.”

She said the two Chinook helicopters spotted over the skies of Suffolk would be out for most of today, refuelling occasionally.

People have been in awe of the Chinook helicopters this afternoon, with Peter French saying “this is not something you see over Stoke very often”.

Alice Guyott said on Facebook: “The children loved seeing this fly over our garden!”

Two Chinook helicopters were seen doing redeployment training over Suffolk today, Picture: STEPH ANN Two Chinook helicopters were seen doing redeployment training over Suffolk today, Picture: STEPH ANN

While Hannah Green joked: “Relax everyone - it’s just my weekly supply of chocolate with the forklift to move it.”

