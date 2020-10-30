E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Why RAF drones will be flying around Lakenheath next week

PUBLISHED: 11:24 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 30 October 2020

RAF drones will be flying around Suffolk next week for a test being conducted by RAF Lakenheath (stock image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

SANDRO SARTORI

RAF drones will be flying around the skies of Suffolk next week for a joint test at the Lakenheath military base.

The 48th Fighter Wing and Royal Air Force 8th Protection Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath, will be conducting a joint test of counter-small unmanned aerial systems.

This could cause some disruption from Monday, November 2 to Friday, November 6, between 9am to 4pm.

The flying of the drones is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of USAF and RAF counter drone platforms for point defense. They will also evaluate the compatibility of the systems and capability for integrated base defense.

The RAF is reminding people that the public use of drones on RAF Lakenheath is prohibited. If you see suspicious activity, please report it to Eagle Eyes Hotline at 0163852 3937 or 226-3937 (DSN).

