Noise disruption expected by helicopters on military training exercise

Published: 1:39 PM March 1, 2021

RAF Honington Airfield will be active from 9pm this evening until 4am tomorrow morning. - Credit: RAF Honington

The RAF has warned residents near its Honington airbase of possible noise disruption overnight due to a training event.

The training is set to take place between 9pm tonight and 4am tomorrow, with further possible training expected on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the RAF base said the training includes C130 and helicopter movements.

They said: "We hope this will cause minimum disruption to our local communities."



