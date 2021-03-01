Noise disruption expected by helicopters on military training exercise
Published: 1:39 PM March 1, 2021
- Credit: RAF Honington
The RAF has warned residents near its Honington airbase of possible noise disruption overnight due to a training event.
The training is set to take place between 9pm tonight and 4am tomorrow, with further possible training expected on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the RAF base said the training includes C130 and helicopter movements.
They said: "We hope this will cause minimum disruption to our local communities."
