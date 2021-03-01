News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Noise disruption expected by helicopters on military training exercise

Sophie Barnett

Published: 1:39 PM March 1, 2021   
RAF Honington Airfield will be active from 9pm this evening until 4am tomorrow morning.

The RAF has warned residents near its Honington airbase of possible noise disruption overnight due to a training event.

The training is set to take place between 9pm tonight and 4am tomorrow, with further possible training expected on Tuesday. 

A spokesman for the RAF base said the training includes C130 and helicopter movements.

They said: "We hope this will cause minimum disruption to our local communities."


