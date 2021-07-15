RAF warn of increased activity over Suffolk airbase

Published: 4:27 PM July 15, 2021

There will be increased activity over RAF Honington next week - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn, RAF

Staff at RAF Honington have warned residents of an increase in aircraft activity next week.

Both air and ground crews will be carrying out essential training between Wednesday and Friday (July 21 to July 23) at the airbase near Bury St Edmunds.

A spokeswoman for the base said the training will take place in the skies over the base and in the local area.

It is expected to extend into the late hours, the spokeswoman added.

RAF Typhoon. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL - Credit: Tendring District Council

The west Suffolk airbase is home to three frontline RAF field squadrons and several specialist units such as the RAF Police Wing.

More than 1,500 service personnel, civil servants and contractors work at the base.

A pair of Spitfires joined an RAF Typhoon and a Dakota in performing a display over the bae earlier this week ahead of the Virtual Air Tattoo on Saturday.



