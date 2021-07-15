News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

RAF warn of increased activity over Suffolk airbase

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:27 PM July 15, 2021   
There will be increased activity over RAF Honington next week

There will be increased activity over RAF Honington next week - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn, RAF

Staff at RAF Honington have warned residents of an increase in aircraft activity next week.

Both air and ground crews will be carrying out essential training between Wednesday and Friday (July 21 to July 23) at the airbase near Bury St Edmunds.

A spokeswoman for the base said the training will take place in the skies over the base and in the local area.

It is expected to extend into the late hours, the spokeswoman added.

RAF Typhoon. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

RAF Typhoon. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL - Credit: Tendring District Council

The west Suffolk airbase is home to three frontline RAF field squadrons and several specialist units such as the RAF Police Wing.

You may also want to watch:

More than 1,500 service personnel, civil servants and contractors work at the base.

A pair of Spitfires joined an RAF Typhoon and a Dakota in performing a display over the bae earlier this week ahead of the Virtual Air Tattoo on Saturday.


Most Read

  1. 1 Investigation into holiday cottage advertised for £105,000 per week
  2. 2 Town closing in on Scott Fraser signing
  3. 3 Fraser is signing number eight for Town
  1. 4 Why Town owners are demanding players 'run towards adversity'
  2. 5 Watch: Man reunited with dog after car stolen from hospital car park
  3. 6 Revealed: How many patients per GP are there at your surgery?
  4. 7 Suffolk holiday cottage firm bought by larger agency
  5. 8 Town maintain Crooks interest as second Championship club bid for Rotherham man
  6. 9 Cook: I can't rule out playing two strikers
  7. 10 Missing Sudbury teenager found safe and well
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Pigott has signed a three-year deal with Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town beat Championship clubs to complete Pigott deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Teddy Bishop with a first half chance at Bury Town

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Bramble, a cocker spaniel was inside a car that was stolen from Colchester General Hospital

Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Flynn Downes. Warming up during the break at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Bournemouth make a move for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus