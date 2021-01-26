News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Noise disruption possible as low-flying RAF jets simulate training

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:16 AM January 26, 2021   
F-15 fighter jets have been involved in near-misses over Suffolk. Picture: GREGG BROWN

RAF Honington is to hold training this week (file photo) - Credit: Gregg Brown

The RAF has warned residents near its Honington base of possible noise disruption this week due to a training event.

The training is set to take place between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday at the base, between Bury St Edmunds and Thetford.

Fighter jets could be flying as low at altitudes as low as 1,000ft during the training, as crew members simulate attacks on designated targets on the ground, the RAF has warned.

A spokesman for the RAF said: "This training activity reflects the capability of deployed Forward Air Controllers in operational theatres.

"No aircraft will land at RAF Honington. Rather, they will be working in the airspace overhead whilst being directed by RAF personnel on the ground to conduct attacks against designated ‘targets’ on the airfield.

"The aircraft will be fast jets and will be ‘held’ at higher altitudes but will descend as low as 1,000ft during the attacks.

"Some noise disruption is possible."

