RAF Honington set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

PUBLISHED: 16:14 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 13 February 2019

Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham in Norfolk. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham in Norfolk. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

RAF Honington is one of the locations set for a flypast from the Tornado jet as the warplane embarks on its farewell tour next week.

The end of an era. The iconic RAF Tornado's have returned home for the last time after nearly four decades service. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Tornado is being retired from Royal Air Force service after nearly 40 years, with Honington set to see the jet roar overhead on Wednesday, February 20, as part of a three-day nationwide tour.

Designed by Panavia, the aircraft was a collaboration between the UK, Germany and Italy – coming into RAF service in 1979.

It saw combat during the Gulf War of 1991, while also flying operations over Kosovo, Iraq and Syria.

A flight of Tornado jets returned home to the UK for the last time on February 5, landing at RAF Marham in Norfolk.

One of three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, comes in to land at RAF Marham in Norfolk. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Tornado will be replaced by the F-35 Lightning – costing $85 million per aircraft, according to designers Lockheed.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hiller, a former Tornado pilot, said: “I will personally be very sad to see the Tornado retire.

“We can all take immense pride in what the Tornado has achieved in defence of the nation over nearly four decades.”

Tornado Farewell Tour – Tuesday, February 19

The Tornado flypast map Picture: RAFThe Tornado flypast map Picture: RAF

• Cottesmore

• National Memorial Arboretum

• SECA Stafford

• RAF Cosford

• RAF Shawbury

• DECA Sealand

• RAF Valley

• BAES Warton

• BAES Samlesbury

• RAF Spadeadam

• RAF Leeming

• RAF Topcliffe

• RAF Linton-on-Ouse

• RAF Waddington

• RAF Cranwell

• RAF Coningsby

• RAF Donna Nook

• RAF Holbeach

Tornado Farewell Tour – Wednesday, February 20

• RAF Honington

• IWM Duxford

• Former RAE Bedford

• Cranfield Airfield

• RAF Halton

• RAF High Wycombe

• RAF Benson

• HQ Land Forces

• MOD Boscombe Down

• RAF Pembrey

• MOD St Athan

• Cardiff Airport

• Filton

• Abbey Wood

• MOD Shrivenham

• RAF Brize Norton

Tornado Farewell Tour – Thursday, February 21

• Leuchars Station

• RAF Tain

• RAF Lossiemouth

