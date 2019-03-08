Video

WATCH poignant Battle of Britain parade through Suffolk town

Parade of servicemen from RAF Honington and the band of the US Air Force parading in Bury St Edmunds for Battle of Britain Day Picture: ELLA WILKINSON ELLA WILKINSON

Today servicemen and women from RAF Honington took part in a Battle of Britain Memorial parade in Bury St Edmunds.

Parade of servicemen from RAF Honington and the band of the US Air Force parading in Bury St Edmunds for Battle of Britain Day Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Parade of servicemen from RAF Honington and the band of the US Air Force parading in Bury St Edmunds for Battle of Britain Day Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

A large crowd gathered to watch the parade on Angel Hill - which was then followed by a memorial service at St Mary's Church.

Personnel from RAF Honington were accompanied by the USAF Honour Guard and led by their voluntary band.

The parade and service at St Mary's Church marked the culmination of the Battle of Britain on September 15, 1940.

Parade of servicemen from RAF Honington and the band of the US Air Force parading in Bury St Edmunds for Battle of Britain Day Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Parade of servicemen from RAF Honington and the band of the US Air Force parading in Bury St Edmunds for Battle of Britain Day Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

A spokesman for RAF Honington said: "The Battle of Britain served not only as an example of the importance of airpower in warfare, but also highlighted the important role played in the battle by the members of allied nations.

"Pilots who had escaped from Poland, France and Norway joined British and Commonwealth pilots in defending Britain from invasion, as well as beginning the fight back against Germany."

