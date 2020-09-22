‘Unbelievably loud bang’ heard over Suffolk NOT caused by RAF fighter jet

The loud noise heard over Suffolk was not casued by a fighter jet, the MoD have confirmed. Picture: RAF LAKENHEATH (c) copyright citizenside.com

An “unbelievably loud bang” which woke up residents across Suffolk this morning was not caused by an RAF fighter jet, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) have said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The noise was heard by a number of people in towns and villages across the east of the county shortly after 6.30am today.

Residents in Framlingham, Kettleburgh and Saxmundham have all reported hearing the mysterious bang, which sounded “like an explosion”.

You may also want to watch:

The noise has been compared to the sonic boom heard over Suffolk in 2017 after an RAF Typhoon broke the sound barrier over the county.

However, the MoD have now confirmed that any jet which could travel at supersonic speed was grounded this morning.

A spokesperson said: “There has been no quick reaction alert activity this morning from Coningsby and likewise there has been no training flying by RAF Typhoon or USAF F-15s at this time or location.

“Therefore, as these are the only supersonic capable assets in the UK I am pretty sure the noise heard was not a sonic boom and not generated by the RAF / USAF”.

RAF Lakenheath have also confirmed that none of their fighter jets were active this morning.