PUBLISHED: 09:06 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 22 February 2019

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker with 82-year-old Tony Foulds in Endcliffe Park Picture: IAN M SPOONER

Archant

Aircraft from RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall will perform a flypast in Cambridge as part of a tribute to a fallen American air crew 75 years ago.

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed "Mi Amigo" of the 305th Bomb Group. Back Row: Robert Mayfield, Vito Ambrosio, Harry Estabrooks, George Williams, Charles Tuttle, Maurice Robbins. Front Row: John Kriegshauser, Lyle Curtis, Melchor Hernandez, John Humphrey Picture: AMERICAN WAR MUSEUM

The two Suffolk airbases will honour the victims of the ‘Mi Amigo’ crash in Endcliffe Park in Sheffield in 1944, in which all ten crew members died.

A flypast over Sheffield was arranged after BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker met 82-year-old Tony Foulds in the park, and a social media campaign was launched.

Mr Foulds was eight-years-old when he witnessed the B-17 Flying Fortress, Mi Amigo, crash and explode in the park as the pilot apparently tried to avoid him and his friends.

A second flypast – over Cambridge American Cemetery – will take place between 9.45am and 10am as the planes make their way back to Suffolk.

The aircraft taking part in the flypast includes F-15E Strike Eagles from RAF Lakenheath, a KC-135 Stratotanker, a MC-130J Commando II and a CV-22 Osprey from RAF Mildenhall, as well as a Typhoon and a Dakota from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Where is Cambridge American Cemetery?

The cemetary, where three of the Mi Amigo crew are interred, is on Madingley Road, in Cambridge, CB23 7PH.

What is going on?

An F-15E flying from RAF Lakenheath Picture: GARY STEDMANAn F-15E flying from RAF Lakenheath Picture: GARY STEDMAN

The Royal British Legion will lay a wreath as part of the remembrance service for the Mi Amigo crew.

The cemetery is open to the public and will open early to support the remembrance. Staff will dress the headstones with British and American flags.

The cemetery, visitor centre and car park are fully wheelchair-accessible. All visitor services at the cemetery are free.

What time is it?

The planes are expected to fly over the cemetery between 9.45am and 10am.

