Rescue mission launched after Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea
PUBLISHED: 11:07 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 15 June 2020
(c) copyright citizenside.com
Search and rescue teams have been sent to the North Sea after a US Air Force F-15C from Lakenheath crashed on a routine training mission, with the status of the pilot unknown.
The 48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath was carrying one pilot on board and crashed at approximately 9.40am today off the north-east coast of England.
A spokesman for RAF Lakenheath, said: “A US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 9.40am today in the North Sea.
“The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom.
You may also want to watch:
“At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support.”
RAF Lakenheath is the USAF’s only F-15 fighter wing in Europe, with both F-15E and F-15C fighters providing air combat capability.
Along with its USAF neighbours at RAF Mildenhall, a 2016 report said the two bases are worth an estimated £700million a year to Forest Heath, Breckland, St Edmundsbury and East Cambridgeshire.
There are an estimated 15,400 jobs - 6,500 taken by local people - and they have major effect on the supply chain locally and nationally.
US personnel and their families are a familiar sight in nearby towns such as Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket - many live off-base, mainly in privately-rented accommodation.
Stay with us for more on this breaking story.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.