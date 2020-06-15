E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Rescue mission launched after Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea

PUBLISHED: 11:07 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 15 June 2020

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Search and rescue teams have been sent to the North Sea after a US Air Force F-15C from Lakenheath crashed on a routine training mission, with the status of the pilot unknown.

An F-15C like that which crashed into the North Sea from RAF Lakenheath Picture:US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog (library picture)An F-15C like that which crashed into the North Sea from RAF Lakenheath Picture:US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog (library picture)

The 48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath was carrying one pilot on board and crashed at approximately 9.40am today off the north-east coast of England.

A spokesman for RAF Lakenheath, said: “A US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 9.40am today in the North Sea.

“The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom.

You may also want to watch:

“At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support.”

RAF Lakenheath is the USAF’s only F-15 fighter wing in Europe, with both F-15E and F-15C fighters providing air combat capability.

Along with its USAF neighbours at RAF Mildenhall, a 2016 report said the two bases are worth an estimated £700million a year to Forest Heath, Breckland, St Edmundsbury and East Cambridgeshire.

There are an estimated 15,400 jobs - 6,500 taken by local people - and they have major effect on the supply chain locally and nationally.

US personnel and their families are a familiar sight in nearby towns such as Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket - many live off-base, mainly in privately-rented accommodation.

Stay with us for more on this breaking story.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Rescue mission launched after Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Mum, 40, who wasn’t expected to live past her teens starts new drug trial

Sammie Read was told she wouldn't live to see her son Bradley go to school but 19 years later he has just bought a house in Stowmarket. Picture: SAMMIE READ

Go-ahead for new homes on land previously set for superstore

The site proposed for a new superstore at Felixstowe - land from the Garrison Lane railway bridge, behind homes in High Road West and leading down to the town's station Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

See inside the famous house which moved up a hill as it goes on the market for £1.9m

The famous Ballingdon Hall in Sudbury has gone on the market for �1.9 million, after it was moved half a mile up a hill more than 48 years ago (inset photo). Picture: JOHN ROSS/NICHOLAS PERCIVAL

Most Read

Rescue mission launched after Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Mum, 40, who wasn’t expected to live past her teens starts new drug trial

Sammie Read was told she wouldn't live to see her son Bradley go to school but 19 years later he has just bought a house in Stowmarket. Picture: SAMMIE READ

Go-ahead for new homes on land previously set for superstore

The site proposed for a new superstore at Felixstowe - land from the Garrison Lane railway bridge, behind homes in High Road West and leading down to the town's station Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

See inside the famous house which moved up a hill as it goes on the market for £1.9m

The famous Ballingdon Hall in Sudbury has gone on the market for �1.9 million, after it was moved half a mile up a hill more than 48 years ago (inset photo). Picture: JOHN ROSS/NICHOLAS PERCIVAL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rescue mission launched after Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Super motivated’ 8-year-old runs marathon for great-gran

Jacob Chalklen is running a marathon distance in memory of his great-grandmother. Picture: MARK CHALKLEN
Drive 24