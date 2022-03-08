Two fighter jets forced to make emergency landing at Suffolk airbase

Two F-15 jets were forced to make an emergency landing at RAF Lakenheath after suffering hydraulic issues - Credit: Archant

Two fighter jets have had to make an emergency landing at RAF Lakenheath in west Suffolk due to hydraulic issues.

The two F-15 jets based athad to make the unplanned landing while on a training mission.

A spokesman for the US airbase said: "Two F-15s were on a training mission when both suffered from hydraulic issues.

"Both jets were able to land safely at RAF Lakenheath. Our aircrews understand that equipment malfunctions are a risk that can impact day-to-day missions.

"The 48th Fighter Wing has the utmost confidence in the expertise and professionalism of our maintenance personnel to keep our aircraft in the air and our flyers safe."

Another F-15 jet also had to make an emergency landing at the US airbase at the end of February, again after suffering hydraulic issues.