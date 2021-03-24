Noise warning issued due to training at RAF Lakenheath
- Credit: PA
A noise warning has been issued to residents in the Lakenheath area as aircraft from the nearby RAF base take part in a training exercise.
The US Air Force 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath, has said it will be holding the exercise up to Friday, March 26.
It said the operation will be in accordance with UK airspace regulations.
A spokesman for the US Air Force said: "Flying operations like this demonstrate our capability to rapidly generate sorties and provide both aircrew and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance.
"The 493rd Fighter Squadron is generating 54 sorties per day. The exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying in the area.
You may also want to watch:
"All training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and UK airspace regulations."
Most Read
- 1 Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks
- 2 Police assist man found walking naked on outskirts of Ipswich
- 3 ‘I'm losing my hair and can't play with my kids': The Covid long-haulers still battling symptoms a year on
- 4 Many suspected stolen dogs seized near Ipswich not microchipped, say police
- 5 Town agree deal with promising young attacker
- 6 VIDEO: Ipswich dinner lady wins £1million on the National Lottery
- 7 Councils to crack down on Bawdsey parking problem
- 8 Getting in the swim - remembering pool openings and fun in the water
- 9 Have Town got six or seven wins in them? Stuart Watson's predictions for the run-in
- 10 Cook ready to have some 'brutally honest' contract conversations with players