Noise warning issued due to training at RAF Lakenheath

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:32 PM March 24, 2021   
An F15 fighter jet landing at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk, similar to the one flown by US airman Kenneth Allen

A training exercise is being held at RAF Lakenheath this week (file photo) - Credit: PA

A noise warning has been issued to residents in the Lakenheath area as aircraft from the nearby RAF base take part in a training exercise.

The US Air Force 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath, has said it will be holding the exercise up to Friday, March 26. 

It said the operation will be in accordance with UK airspace regulations.

A spokesman for the US Air Force said: "Flying operations like this demonstrate our capability to rapidly generate sorties and provide both aircrew and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance.

"The 493rd Fighter Squadron is generating 54 sorties per day. The exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying in the area.

"All training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and UK airspace regulations."

