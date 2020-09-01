E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath to increase night flying exercises

PUBLISHED: 10:38 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 01 September 2020

Night flying is expected as F-15E fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath take part in a training exercise. Picture: US Air Force/ Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte

Night flying is expected as F-15E fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath take part in a training exercise. Picture: US Air Force/ Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte

Public Domain

People across Suffolk and Norfolk could experience some disturbances during September as US fighter jets take to the skies for overnight training exercises.

Night flights will take place involving aircraft from the US Air Force bases at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: AIRMAN 1ST CLASS MADELINE HERZOGNight flights will take place involving aircraft from the US Air Force bases at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: AIRMAN 1ST CLASS MADELINE HERZOG

The 48th Fighter Wing, which is based at RAF Lakenheath, will be increasing its operations over East Anglia and the surrounding area from Tuesday, September 8 to Thursday, September 10 and again from Monday, September 14 to Thursday, September 17.

The fighter jets will be conducting limited night time flying across these days to provide both aircrew and support personnel the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defence of the NATO alliance.

You may also want to watch:

There are no plans for low-altitude flying in East Anglia or the surrounding regions and all training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and UK airspace regulations.

During these periods, residents in East Anglia and the surrounding regions may see and hear US aircraft taking off, landing and moving between RAF Lakenheath and training ranges over the North Sea.

This will take place several times between 7pm and 10.30pm and overland flying will be limited as much as possible between sunset and sunrise.

Colonel Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: “We must train like we fight in order to maintain operational readiness, and night flying is a critical muscle we must continue to flex.

“We understand the disturbance this may cause to our local communities, and appreciate the patience and understanding as we ensure our airmen remain trained and ready to secure the sovereign skies anytime, day or night.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

A14 racers thwarted by police

Police stopped the high-speed motorists on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

A14 racers thwarted by police

Police stopped the high-speed motorists on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A140 blocked in both directions after three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash has blocked both carriageways of the A140 just south of Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Ipswich’s Bramford Lane closed to traffic – but not for cycling masterplan

Bramford Lane is closed at the junction with Chevallier Street - but not to improve things for cyclists. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Human remains discovered in Sudbury river: everything we know so far

Police have been on the scene in Sudbury since the human remains were discovered on Thursday, August 27. Picture: Sonya Duncan