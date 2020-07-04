E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Funeral of US airman based at RAF Lakenheath being livestreamed online

PUBLISHED: 16:56 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 04 July 2020

Lieutenant Kenneth 'Kage' Allen, pictured with his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

The funeral of the RAF Lakenheath-based American pilot who tragically died in a crash last month is being livestreamed this afternoon.

Lieutenant Kenneth Allen, of the 48th Fighter Wing at Lakenheath, died on June 15 after the F-15C Eagle he was piloting on a training mission crashed into the North Sea.

A search and rescue operation was launched following the crash and wreckage from the plane was discovered later that day.

Lt Allen’s wife Hannah described her husband as “perfect” and her “absolute best friend” in a heartfelt tribute.

His funeral, which begins at 5pm, will be livestreamed via RAF Lakenheath’s Facebook page at the request of Lt Allen’s family.

