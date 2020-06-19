Body of fallen American fighter pilot returned home
PUBLISHED: 12:49 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 19 June 2020
Public Domain
The body of a newly-wed American fighter pilot who died after his F-15C jet crashed into the North Sea has been returned to the USA.
Lieutenant Kenneth Allen died when his single-seater fighter jet crashed off the Yorkshire coast on Monday, June 15, during a routine training mission with fellow pilots from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath.
A search and rescue operation was launched following the crash and wreckage from the plane was discovered later in the day. Lt Allen’s death was confirmed by Colonel William Marshall early the same evening.
Lt Allen, assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron, was posted to the Suffolk base in February this year, shortly after marrying wife Hannah Allen in the US.
MORE: Wife of fallen airman pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband
Pilots from the 494th Fighter Squadron performed a “missing man” formation over the skies in their F-15E Strike aircraft on Thursday to pay their respects to Lt Allen, who was also known as “Kage”.
An investigation into the crash is under way.
MORE: Pilot who died in North Sea crash named as Lieutenant Kenneth Allen
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.