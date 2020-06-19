Body of fallen American fighter pilot returned home

F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron perform a missing-man formation in memory of 1st Lieutenant Kenneth Allen Picture: MASTER SGT MATTHEW PLEW/USAF Public Domain

The body of a newly-wed American fighter pilot who died after his F-15C jet crashed into the North Sea has been returned to the USA.

Lieutenant Kenneth Allen died when his single-seater fighter jet crashed off the Yorkshire coast on Monday, June 15, during a routine training mission with fellow pilots from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath.

A search and rescue operation was launched following the crash and wreckage from the plane was discovered later in the day. Lt Allen’s death was confirmed by Colonel William Marshall early the same evening.

Lt Allen, assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron, was posted to the Suffolk base in February this year, shortly after marrying wife Hannah Allen in the US.

Pilots from the 494th Fighter Squadron performed a “missing man” formation over the skies in their F-15E Strike aircraft on Thursday to pay their respects to Lt Allen, who was also known as “Kage”.

An investigation into the crash is under way.

