Noise warning issued ahead of late night fighter jet training

Fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath will be taking part in "surge" operations next week Picture: USAF/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS MADELINE HERZOG US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog

A noise warning has been issued to locals ahead of American fighter jet training from RAF Lakenheath.

Pilots from the 48th Fighter Wing will increase their operations over west Suffolk skies next week, with two days of “surge” operations set to begin on Tuesday, August 11.

As part of the operations, both aircrew and personnel from the “Liberty Wing” will be involved in overnight exercises – although there are no plans for low-altitude flying.

F-15 Eagle and Strike Eagle aircraft will be used in the operations which the wing say are necessary to ensure a “ready and capable force”.

Colonel Jason Camilletti, wing commander, said: “We acknowledge the disturbance this vital training may cause for some residents and greatly appreciate your support and understanding.

“As always, we will do everything we can to minimise impact to our local communities while balancing the requirement that the Liberty Wing remains trained and ready to own the skies against any adversary.”

The wing, made up of five squadrons, lost a pilot in June after 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen’s F-15C Eagle crashed off the north-east coast of England.