E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Noise warning issued ahead of late night fighter jet training

PUBLISHED: 16:05 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 06 August 2020

Fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath will be taking part in

Fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath will be taking part in "surge" operations next week Picture: USAF/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS MADELINE HERZOG

US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog

A noise warning has been issued to locals ahead of American fighter jet training from RAF Lakenheath.

Pilots from the 48th Fighter Wing will increase their operations over west Suffolk skies next week, with two days of “surge” operations set to begin on Tuesday, August 11.

As part of the operations, both aircrew and personnel from the “Liberty Wing” will be involved in overnight exercises – although there are no plans for low-altitude flying.

F-15 Eagle and Strike Eagle aircraft will be used in the operations which the wing say are necessary to ensure a “ready and capable force”.

Colonel Jason Camilletti, wing commander, said: “We acknowledge the disturbance this vital training may cause for some residents and greatly appreciate your support and understanding.

“As always, we will do everything we can to minimise impact to our local communities while balancing the requirement that the Liberty Wing remains trained and ready to own the skies against any adversary.”

The wing, made up of five squadrons, lost a pilot in June after 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen’s F-15C Eagle crashed off the north-east coast of England.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Players could be sent off for coughing at opponents

Players could be sent off for coughing at opponents next season Picture: STEVE WALLER

Woman accused of conning hospice

St Helena Hospice in Colchester. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Massive fire destroys huge section of ancient forest

A huge blaze destroyed 14,000sq m of Thetford Forest. Picture: NORFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Three in a hundred police officers from BAME backgrounds

Suffolk police said it wanted its workforce to reflect diversity in the county Picture: ARCHANT

‘Stay safe’ campaign launched by police as revellers return to pubs and bars

Suffolk police has also relaunched his 'Ask Angela' initiative Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY