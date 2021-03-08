WATCH: RAF Lakenheath pilots fire missiles over Atlantic Ocean

Video

Published: 3:24 PM March 8, 2021

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron at RAF Lakenheath flying over the Scottish mountains - Credit: Staff Sgt Rachel Maxwell

Newly-released video footage has captured the moment USAF pilots based at RAF Lakenheath fired missiles in a training mission over the Atlantic Ocean.

Pilots from the 48th Fighter Wing, stationed at the Suffolk airbase, soared through the skies in F-15C Eagles and F-15E Strike Eagles during the live fire mission on March 3.

The fighter jets, loaded with Aim-120B missiles – carrying 50lb warheads – were tasked at taking down a drone target over the MOD Hebrides Range, off the Scottish coast.

Video captured by staff sergeant Rachel Maxwell shows the moments the missiles were fired above the clouds, as well as a refuelling operation featuring a KC-135 Stratotanker.

A USAF spokesman said the mission was carried out to test pilots' "combat readiness in a peacetime environment" and ensure "full capability during a wartime setting".

You may also want to watch:

The flights come days after non-flying servicemen at the base were given the chance to ride in the backseat as jets soared across the Suffolk skies.