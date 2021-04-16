News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
WATCH: American pilots pull off manoeuvres in Lakenheath training

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 3:58 PM April 16, 2021   
Fighter pilots at RAF Lakenheath have been carrying out training missions in Suffolk

Fighter pilots at RAF Lakenheath have been carrying out training missions in Suffolk - Credit: Senior Airman John Ennis/USAF

American pilots based at RAF Lakenheath have shown off their flight manoeuvre capabilities in their latest video.

Aircraft from USAF's 492nd and 493rd fighter squadrons performed close flybys and "touch and gos" as part of the training mission at the west Suffolk airbase earlier this month.

The squadrons, part of the 48th Fighter Wing, regularly host the exercises as a way to strengthen interoperability with allied nations in Europe.

Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit used a high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS)

Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit used a high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) during training at RAF Mildenhall - Credit: Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson/USAF

Meanwhile, at RAF Mildenhall, the 352nd Special Operations Wing has worked with the 24th Marine Expeditionary unit to conduct high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) training.

The rocket launcher system, mounted on the back of a truck, has been used during both the War in Afghanistan and the Syrian Civil War.

The forces are now experimenting further with the system to support American and allied naval operations by employing it against enemies at sea.

