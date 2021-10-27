US Air Force issues warning over increased flying this week

Published: 1:50 PM October 27, 2021

Residents are being warned off increased military aircraft across East Anglia - Credit: PA

RAF Lakenheath bosses say military jets will be making more noise than normal in the skies over East Anglia this week.

The warning, issued by US Air Force chiefs based at RAF Lakenheath said residents may notice increased noise from military aircraft until Thursday, October 28.

A spokesman for the United States Air Forces' 48th Fighter Wing said: "These operations demonstrate our capability to rapidly generate air response and provide aircrew and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defence of the NATO alliance.

"The exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying in the area. All training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and U.K. airspace regulations."

It comes after US fighter jets caused a stir when they were spotted flying over Norwich earlier this week.