Why you will see the US Air Force flying over Mildenhall this week

A six-ship KC-135 tanker formation from RAF Mildenhall demonstrates the 100th Air Refueling Wing's quick response capability as the only US Air Force air-refueling assets based in Europe. The 100th ARW begins a three-day training exercise today. Picture: Senior Airman Meghan Geis.

The 100th Air Refueling Wing based at RAF Mildenhall will be conducting three days of exercise to improve its defence capabilities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The three-day exercise is part of the Air Refueling Wing’s (ARW’s) continuous effort to employ its agile combat capabilities.

This includes ensuring their advantage in resiliency, to protect their assets and personnel, and supporting all of their allies and partnerships.

“Exercise Wolff Pack is important for the 100th Operations Group as we begin to shape and build our Agile Combat Employment(ACE) construct for the 100 ARW,” explains Lt. Col. Ryan Ferdinandsen, 351st Air Refueling Squadron commander.

“It’s only the first of what will be many more exercises as we start to train our crews to become experts in ACE.”

You may also want to watch:

During the exercise – which comes to an end on Thursday – the 100 ARW will be exercising elements of ACE, which enable US forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring airmen are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations.

The Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall is the only US Air Force air-refueling asset based in Europe.

Lt. Col. Ryan Ferdinandsen explained: “ACE is a new concept of operations that challenges our team to find new ways to generate resilient air power in a contested environment.

“At the end of the day, ACE will allow us to become more agile in our execution, more strategic in our deterrence, and more resilient in our capabilities.

“With ACE, we can focus on what we do best; provide critical in-flight refuelling to US and allied aircraft, ensure vital lifesaving aeromedical evacuation support throughout multiple areas of responsibilities and offer flexible airlift capabilities to the Joint Force Air Component Commander (JFACC).”

All flying operations will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and UK airspace regulations.