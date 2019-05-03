'Dreadful' overtaking led to serious three car crash outside gates of air base

The collision happened near the main gate for RAF Mildenhall Picture: GREGG BROWN

A woman has been convicted of careless driving following a head-on collision outside a Suffolk air force base.

Taylor Porter's silver Toyota Avensis collided with two other cars outside the main gate of RAF Mildenhall on a rainy November evening last year.

The 20-year-old resident of the US air base overtook another vehicle into the approach of oncoming traffic, near a light controlled junction, on the A1101.

She was unable to pull back into her flow of traffic in time, and collided with an oncoming grey Ford Focus and grey Citroen C4.

Porter suffered no injury in the collision, which caused front and side impact damage to her own vehicle, and considerable front end damage to the Citroen.

The drivers of both oncoming cars were injured as a result of the crash, which happened at about 6.50pm on November 16.

Driving conditions were dark and damp at the time of the collision, according to prosecutor Alex Morrison.

He told Suffolk Magistrates' Court that one of the drivers received whiplash injuries and injuries to the head, leg and hip.

“He spent two nights in hospital and three weeks of work,” added Mr Morrison.

The court heard that Porter had been permitted to drive on UK roads with a military-issued licence at the time of the crash.

The hearing took place in Porter's absence after she failed to attend court in Ipswich on Friday.

Magistrates found her guilty of driving without due care and attention, but decided to defer sentencing until a later date to consider disqualification.

The bench was obliged to adjourn the case to another date in order to allow Porter to attend court. If she fails to attend the second hearing, magistrates may choose to impose a disqualification in her absence.

Driving without due care and attention carries a minimum sentence of a fine, and between three and nine penalty points, but can result in a ban.

Magistrates said they were considering disqualification for what appeared to be “dreadful” driving, which caused a serious accident and injury, and could have been a lot worse.

They requested notification be sent for Porter to attend or face disqualification in her absence.

RAF Mildenhall said it could not comment on the case, but that relevant authorities on the base were aware of the situation.