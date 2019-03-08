Gallery

Hundreds take part in special sports day at RAF Mildenhall

An athlete at the 38th Annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day at RAF Mildenhall Picture: US AIR FORCE / STAFF SGT. MATTHEW J. WILSHER Archant

Athletes with disabilities or special needs from across the region enjoyed a sports day at RAF Mildenhall.

The United States Air Force hosted the 38th annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day on Friday for more than 300 participants, twice as many as previous years.

The day began with the lighting of the Olympic torch and the "Parade of Athletes," followed by 11 different sporting events including the basketball shoot, obstacle course and wheelchair slalom.

The day also featured aircraft static displays, dog demonstrations and food was laid on by the base.

More than 800 volunteers, airmen and dependents from RAF Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath and RAF Feltwell teamed up to make the event possible.

A base spokesman said: "This day is named for Joan Mann, a Ministry of Defence employee who worked in the public affairs office here.

"She conceived the special sports day as a way to not only offer people with special needs of all ages a day of fun, but also to draw the civilian and military communities closer together."

