Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of 'active shooter'

PUBLISHED: 19:00 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:04 10 February 2020

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Mildenhall was temporarily put on lockdown this evening after reports of an active shooter.

A security sweep was carried out shortly after 5pm following the reports but nothing was found.

The lockdown was lifted an hour later the base confirmed in a statement.

Col. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, said: "Our team responded immediately and professionally to the situation.

"Even though no threat was identified, they demonstrated their readiness to carry out their duties as defenders and first responders."

Suffolk police were not involved in dealing with the report.

