Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Birds could be culled at Suffolk airbases to ‘minimise hazards’ for fighter jets

13 April, 2019 - 05:30
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from RAF Lakenheath takes off Picture: AIRMAN 1ST CLASS CHRISTOPHER SPARKS

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from RAF Lakenheath takes off Picture: AIRMAN 1ST CLASS CHRISTOPHER SPARKS

Bird control is to be carried out on Suffolk’s US airbases - with birds possibly being culled in a bid to minimise the risk to high powered fighter jets.

A bird/wildlife control expert has been employed by RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall Picture: GREGG BROWNA bird/wildlife control expert has been employed by RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall Picture: GREGG BROWN

Although the United States Air Force (USAF) said that using lethal force would be a last resort, it said a new wildlife control expert “shall provide bird and wildlife control necessary to repel, capture or kill as authorised within the installation’s current Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) plan”.

The contract bid at RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, which has been awarded to the company Safe Skies, also stated the need to remove nests to “prevent and reduce breeding” on and around the airfields.

Bird strike data from both bases from Oct 2016 to August 2018 reveals there were nearly 100 incidents, with skylarks and wood pigeons among the most common types of birds involved.

Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Tendall, 48th Fighter Wing flight safety officer, said: “Wildlife management is necessary to mitigate property damage, and more importantly, to preserve public and flight safety.

There were nearly 100 bird strike incidents at both bases from October 2016 to August 2018 Picture: USAF/AIRMAN ALEXANDER COOKThere were nearly 100 bird strike incidents at both bases from October 2016 to August 2018 Picture: USAF/AIRMAN ALEXANDER COOK

“There are several species of local wildlife that could cause catastrophic damage to our aircraft, and a number of techniques are used to keep our runways and flight paths clear.

“While lethal measures are sometimes necessary, they are a last resort.

“Our recent contract solicitation was for a continuation of an existing program that has been in place for a number of years and is used at major airports and air force installations across the country.”

Both bases have used falconry for many years, as a deterrent to other birds.

According to RAF Lakenheath, the predatory birds are trained to target species with black feathers, more specifically corvids, which include crows, rooks and jackdaws.

While the corvid species are not often the cause of bird strikes, their presence attracts other species who are a strike risk at the bases.

RAF Lakenheath added that an existing wildlife plan has been in place for a number of years.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire crews rescue driver of overturned lorry on A14 near Port of Felixstowe

Suffolk police are on scene on the A14 in Felixstowe where a lorry has overturned near the entrance to the Port of Felixstowe. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Powder-puff U’s are desperate for goals

Substitute Brennan Dickenson fouls Mohamed Maouche during the U's 2-0 defeat to Oldham last Saturday. Dickenson is pushing for a start at Bury. Picture: STEVE WALLER

PICTURES: An eerie look inside derelict magistrates’ court

A look inside the derelict Lowestoft Magistrates' Court. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘What happened from August cost us’ – Lambert bemoans situation he inherited on day Ipswich Town’s relegation could be sealed

Paul Lambert leaves the field following Wednesday night's 2-0 defeat at Brentford. Photo: Pagepix

Man found dead at a hotel complex in Stoke by Nayland named as Thomas Parsons

Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists