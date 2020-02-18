RAF Mildenhall withdrawal delayed until 2027

RAF Mildenhall opened in 1934 and has been operated by the Americans since 1959. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The closure of RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk has been delayed until at least 2027.

A US airman prepares a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall. Picture: TECH. SGT. EMERSON NUATEZ/ US AIR FORCE A US airman prepares a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall. Picture: TECH. SGT. EMERSON NUATEZ/ US AIR FORCE

The base, near Bury St Edmunds, was scheduled to close in 2023 but the United States Air Force has now said this has been pushed back by at least four years.

The closure is part of a US military consolidation plan in Europe first announced in 2015.

Captain Lauren Ott, a US Air Force spokesman at RAF Mildenhall said: "All decisions for the European Infrastructure Consolidation effort are continuing as planned.

"However, the estimated divestiture date of RAF Mildenhall is no earlier than 2027.

More than 3,000 US personnel are based at RAF Mildenhall. Picture: PHIL MORLEY More than 3,000 US personnel are based at RAF Mildenhall. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

"It is to do with co-ordination with the various host nations involved. A lot of the aircraft currently at Mildenhall are scheduled to go to Germany and it is about establishing the necessary infrastructure.

"Sometimes those preparations can take longer than anticipated."

In 2018, it was announced more than 500 RAF and US Air Force personnel and their families would move to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire within the next five years but Capt Ott said this would now not take place before 2027.

The base is home to a number of US Air Force units. Picture: MIKE PAGE The base is home to a number of US Air Force units. Picture: MIKE PAGE

The delay will be good news for the local economy - RAF Mildenhall and nearby RAF Lakenheath combined were worth as much as £700million a year in total to the West Suffolk, Breckland and East Cambridgeshire economies, a report published in 2016 found.

The base opened in 1934 and was used by RAF Bomber Command during the Second World War. It has been a US Air Force operation since 1959 and around 3,100 personnel are based there.

It houses a number of units including the 100th Air Refuelling Wing and the 352nd Special Operations Wing.

Ruth Bowman, the mayor of Mildenhall, said any delay to closure was good news locally.

"Both bases are important to us, not just economically but also because of the relationships that have been built with the Americans over many years," she said.

"However you have to be realistic about these things. Operational needs have to be met, yet while Mildenhall will eventually close, Lakenheath is growing.

"There will be new facilities there so that means there will be growth, which we hope will continue to support the area for many years to come."