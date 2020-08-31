RAF salutes war veteran Joyce with medal presentation

Joyce Goodman celebrates her 100th birthday and being presented with a medal for her service in the WAAF during WWII. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

War veteran Joyce Goodman has celebrated her 100th birthday by finally receiving a medal she should have collected 75 years ago.

A piper played as Joyce Goodman celebrated her 100th birthday and received her medal from Sergeants Jay Tailor and Toni Corrigan from RAF Honington. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN A piper played as Joyce Goodman celebrated her 100th birthday and received her medal from Sergeants Jay Tailor and Toni Corrigan from RAF Honington. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Joyce marked her century with a family celebration at her home in Wickham St Paul and a special visit by two members of the Royal Air Force.

Sergeants Jay Tailor and Toni Corrigan, from RAF Honington, presented Joyce with her 1939-1945 War Medal, which was awarded to all British citizens who served in the armed forces during the war, along with the modern day Veteran’s pin.

Her great-granddaughter, Eleanor Davies, said for reasons unknown she never received the medal at the end of the war and the oversight was only realised by her family decades later.

They applied for her to receive it and once it was approved thought it would be fitting that she receive it from members of the RAF, which she served in as a wireless operator.

Joyce Goodman in WAAF uniform during the Second World War. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Joyce Goodman in WAAF uniform during the Second World War. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Eleanor said: “She was a bit overwhelmed but she loved it. Having the two members of the RAF brought it all back to her, she said her time in the RAF was one of the most important and exciting times of her life. She remembers it so well.”

Joyce was born in Great Warley and attended the Brentwood Girls Grammar School.

Just a year after getting married, she volunteered for war service and joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) in January 1941.

Presents and the medal are a reminder of Joyce Goodman's wartime service in the WAAF. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Presents and the medal are a reminder of Joyce Goodman's wartime service in the WAAF. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

She was posted to RAF Bridgnorth in Shropshire for training before being sent to RAF Biggin Hill in Kent.

The famous Spitfire station had been severely damaged in the Battle of Britain in 1940, but operations were moved to a house called ‘The Rookery’ a few miles from the camp and continued throughout the war.

Joyce was stationed there as a wireless operator maintaining communication with the pilots and highlighting positions of enemy aircraft.

Eleanor said: “One of her jobs was to take verbatim notes of every word the pilots said, which she said used to make her laugh because some of the language could get very colourful.”

Joyce Goodman celebrates at her 100th birthday party with great grandaughters Jesie and Evie Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Joyce Goodman celebrates at her 100th birthday party with great grandaughters Jesie and Evie Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Joyce stayed in the WAAF until 1942 when she had her first child with late husband Don, who died in 1995. They went on to have two more children, seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

After the war she and Don lived in Malta before moving to Wickham St Paul in the 1980s.