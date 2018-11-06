Greater Anglia apologises after ‘extensive disruption’

Greater Anglia has apologised for 'extensive disruption' last week Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The managing director of Greater Anglia has apologised after “extensive disruption” to train services last week.

Jamie Burles said there were some key issues which caused delays and cancellations including two separate fatalities, a major trespass incident and some significant signalling faults at Ilford and Liverpool Street.

The company is encouraging anyone affected to claim compensation.

In a statement on Greater Anglia’s website, Mr Burles said: “When major disruption happens on the Greater Anglia network we have contingency plans that we put in place.

“We send out office-based staff to help at stations, re-schedule trains, redeploy staff and lift ticket restrictions. All with the aim of getting services back to normal as soon as possible. We implemented all of these actions last week.

“However, due to the specific nature of the incidents, they still had a big impact on many customers’ experience.

“We know many people suffered some very disrupted journeys and significant inconvenience. We are striving to improve our management of disruption and our response to such problems.

“We encourage anyone affected to claim compensation via our website at www.greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay and we apologise once again.”