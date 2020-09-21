E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Rail franchising ‘ended’ by government to make way for ‘more effective’ system

PUBLISHED: 09:23 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 21 September 2020

A Greater Anglia train at London's Liverpool Street Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Rail franchising has effectively been ended after measures introduced to keep trains running following the coronavirus outbreak were extended, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

Operators, such as Greater Anglia, have now been moved to “transitional contracts” while the government develops a “simpler and more effective structure” over the coming months.

The department has taken on franchise holders’ revenue and cost risks since March, at a cost to taxpayers of at least £3.5 billion.

The DfT said the move was the “first step” to bringing together the “fragmented system” which is currently in place.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The model of privatisation adopted 25 years ago has seen significant rises in passenger numbers, but this pandemic has proven that it is no longer working.

“Our new deal for rail demands more for passengers. It will simplify people’s journeys, ending the uncertainty and confusion about whether you are using the right ticket or the right train company.

“It will keep the best elements of the private sector, including competition and investment, that have helped to drive growth - but deliver strategic direction, leadership and accountability.

“Passengers will have reliable, safe services on a network totally built around them. It is time to get Britain back on track.”

