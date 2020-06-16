Boost for East Suffolk rail line as supporters win government backing
PUBLISHED: 15:59 16 June 2020
Archant
The East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership has been awarded accredited status which gives the partnership access to the Community Rail Development Fund as a further source of grant funding to help it carry out its work.
You may also want to watch:
It has been involved in many improvements to stations on the line between Ipswich and Lowestoft.
Chairman Aaron Taffera said: “It’s great to have our hard work recognised in this way and, with access to a new grant fund, should take us on to do even bigger and better things for the community in the future.”
Alan Neville from Greater Anglia said, “I’d like to congratulate the partnership on this achievement, which is testament to their efforts in improving the rail service and station facilities and attracting more people to use their local rail lines.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.