Boost for East Suffolk rail line as supporters win government backing

PUBLISHED: 15:59 16 June 2020

The East Suffolk Lines partnership does much to promote the rail lines in the area. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership has been awarded accredited status which gives the partnership access to the Community Rail Development Fund as a further source of grant funding to help it carry out its work.

It has been involved in many improvements to stations on the line between Ipswich and Lowestoft.

Chairman Aaron Taffera said: “It’s great to have our hard work recognised in this way and, with access to a new grant fund, should take us on to do even bigger and better things for the community in the future.”

Alan Neville from Greater Anglia said, “I’d like to congratulate the partnership on this achievement, which is testament to their efforts in improving the rail service and station facilities and attracting more people to use their local rail lines.”

