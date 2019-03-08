Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Greater Anglia increases numbers as rail industry breaks passenger record

PUBLISHED: 16:59 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 13 June 2019

More passengers are travelling by train. Picture: PAUL GEATER

More passengers are travelling by train. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

The number of journeys on Greater Anglia last year rose by more than the national average, new figures from the Office of Road and Rail reveal.

The number of rail passenger journeys in Britain reached a record high in the past year - almost 1.76 billion journeys were taken in 2018/19, an increase of 50.9 million (3%) from the previous year.

Greater Anglia saw a 3.2% rise in journeys - and bosses at the company hope that will increase as their new trains start to enter service over the next few weeks.

A spokeswoman for the company said: "We are very pleased to see passenger numbers are going up and we expect to see that continue as the new trains come in giving more seats and a better travelling environment.

"They are also better for the environment - and are a very green way to travel for people concerned about their carbon footprint."

You may also want to watch:

The recent boost was driven by journeys in the London and South East sector, which saw growth of 3.9% after falling for two consecutive years.

Journeys using season tickets recorded a fall for the third year in a row, while use of regular tickets increased by 5%, prompted by a 6.9% growth in anytime tickets.

Paul Plummer, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the rail industry, said: "Rail companies are changing and improving today, running thousands of extra services every week so that more people can benefit from taking the train and our communities are better connected."

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: "This increase in the number of train journeys is good news.

"However, significant, sustained, longer-term investment in the railway must continue in order to build on this, reduce overcrowding and help regain passenger trust."

Mick Cash, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, said: "These new figures show that private train company revenues are increasing at twice the rate of passenger growth which means by any measure that passengers are being asked to pay more so that the train companies can keep making huge profits.

"We need to nationalise our railway at the earliest opportunity."

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We need to breathe’ - Farmers look to tackle their huge role in toxic air pollution

Suffolk's many poultry farms mean its ammonia emissions are among the nation's highest Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matthew Hancock still in the running for new Prime Minister

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock is still in the running to become the next Prime Minister: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Bus carrying school children catches fire

A bus with more than 50 children on board set fire near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Another weekend of rail disruption in East Anglia as track work continues

Westerfield level crossing is one of the rebuilding projects that is forcing Network Rail to close some lines this weekend, Picture: PAUL GEATER

Teenage motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with forklift truck

The collision happened in Eastgate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists