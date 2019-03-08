Rail services between Marks Tey and Sudbury cancelled after train is damaged by trees

Rail services between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been cancelled after the train used on the line was damaged by trees yesterday.

The Marks Tey to Sudbury train sustained damage after hitting two trees on Saturday and has been taken out of service.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

A rail replacement bus service operated by vehicles from, Panther, Flagfinders and Peter Godward will run between Marks Tey and Sudbury in both directions.

Buses start from Marks Tey 16 minutes past the hour from 7.16am until 10.16pm.

Buses start from Sudbury 42 minutes past the hour from 7.42am until 10.42pm.