E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rail services between Marks Tey and Sudbury cancelled after train is damaged by trees

PUBLISHED: 13:09 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 11 August 2019

Trains have been cancelled between Marks Tey and Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT

Trains have been cancelled between Marks Tey and Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Rail services between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been cancelled after the train used on the line was damaged by trees yesterday.

The Marks Tey to Sudbury train sustained damage after hitting two trees on Saturday and has been taken out of service.

You may also want to watch:

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

A rail replacement bus service operated by vehicles from, Panther, Flagfinders and Peter Godward will run between Marks Tey and Sudbury in both directions.

Buses start from Marks Tey 16 minutes past the hour from 7.16am until 10.16pm.

Buses start from Sudbury 42 minutes past the hour from 7.42am until 10.42pm.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

A14 closed after serious accident at Woolpit

The accident on the A14 at Woolpit on August 10 was fatal Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

A14 closed after serious accident at Woolpit

The accident on the A14 at Woolpit on August 10 was fatal Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Condolences are paid to the families of two men who died on the roads this weekend

The accident on the A14 at Woolpit on August 10 was fatal Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Brother of Clacton Pier victim dies in hospital

The air ambulance rushed to the scene in Clacton on Thursday PICTURE: JAKE FOXFORD

Motorcyclist in hospital with serious head injury

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash near the Barton Mills services on August 10, 2019. Picture: Archant

Major changes sought to former M&S store ready for new business

Felixstowe's former Marks and Spencer store - the upper floors could be extended and converted into flats Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Town eye move for Colchester full-back Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young in action for Colchester United last season. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists