Rail services between Sudbury and Marks Tey have been suspended due to a train fault.

Due to flat batteries on the Sudbury to Marks Tey unit, train services on the branch have been suspended until the end of the day.

A replacement train has not been found and as a result, train services will be replaced by coaches operated by Panther Travel.

Greater Anglia apologised to customers affected by the disruption.

Specific service alterations are available here.