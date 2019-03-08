E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Train services between Sudbury and Marks Tey suspended

PUBLISHED: 10:18 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 02 September 2019

Train services between Sudbury and Marks Tey have been suspended Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rail services between Sudbury and Marks Tey have been suspended due to a train fault.

Due to flat batteries on the Sudbury to Marks Tey unit, train services on the branch have been suspended until the end of the day.

A replacement train has not been found and as a result, train services will be replaced by coaches operated by Panther Travel.

Greater Anglia apologised to customers affected by the disruption.

Specific service alterations are available here.

