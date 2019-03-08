Updated
Train services between Sudbury and Marks Tey suspended
PUBLISHED: 10:18 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 02 September 2019
Archant
Rail services between Sudbury and Marks Tey have been suspended due to a train fault.
Due to flat batteries on the Sudbury to Marks Tey unit, train services on the branch have been suspended until the end of the day.
You may also want to watch:
A replacement train has not been found and as a result, train services will be replaced by coaches operated by Panther Travel.
Greater Anglia apologised to customers affected by the disruption.
Specific service alterations are available here.