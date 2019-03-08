Rail delays to London due to broken down freight train

Broken down freight train between Colchester and Marks Tey causing disruption. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A number of rail services between Ipswich and London are disrupted due to a fault on a freight train near Colchester.

Some of the lines heading towards the capital are blocked because of the fault and disruption is expected until 3pm.

The fault on the freight train can not be rectified so a rescue loco is being despatched to help move the freight train out of the way.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Due to a fault on a freight train between Colchester and Marks Tey, services will be disrupted.

"Services will be changed onto the opposite line to pass the freight train, which will delay trains through the area in both directions."

Freight engineers will be working on the train to get passengers moving again, however the train will need to be rescued and will therefore cause disruption.

Greater Anglia also tweeted: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Specific train service alterations are available here.