E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rail delays to London due to broken down freight train

PUBLISHED: 13:33 30 October 2019

Broken down freight train between Colchester and Marks Tey causing disruption. Picture: ARCHANT

Broken down freight train between Colchester and Marks Tey causing disruption. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A number of rail services between Ipswich and London are disrupted due to a fault on a freight train near Colchester.

Some of the lines heading towards the capital are blocked because of the fault and disruption is expected until 3pm.

The fault on the freight train can not be rectified so a rescue loco is being despatched to help move the freight train out of the way.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Due to a fault on a freight train between Colchester and Marks Tey, services will be disrupted.

"Services will be changed onto the opposite line to pass the freight train, which will delay trains through the area in both directions."

Freight engineers will be working on the train to get passengers moving again, however the train will need to be rescued and will therefore cause disruption.

Greater Anglia also tweeted: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Specific train service alterations are available here.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Victim seriously injured after confronting thief who broke into home overnight

A victim has been seriously injured after a burglar tried to gain entry to his home overnight. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Murderer sent back to jail for Facebook insults about terrorism victims

Andrew Harding was jailed for 10 weeks for posting offensive messages about Muslim worshippers killed at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Rail delays to London due to broken down freight train

Broken down freight train between Colchester and Marks Tey causing disruption. Picture: ARCHANT

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

The Dell residential care home in Great Cornard is set to close in December Picture GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Get Manchester-style corned beef pasties at this Ipswich market stall

Smart Pies stand on Ipswich Market. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists