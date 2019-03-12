CCTV image released after Greater Anglia staff member is threatened at Colchester railway station

British Transport Police would like to speak to this man after a rail staff member was threatened at Colchester station Picture: BTP Archant

A man broke into the staff room at Colchester station and threatened a Greater Anglia staff member with violence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

British Transport Police (BTP) have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection to the incident.

According to a BTP spokesman, at around 9.15pm on Sunday, January 27 a man was assisted by a member of staff before he left the station.

He then returned a short while later, breaking into the staff room and threatening a member of staff with violence.

The spokesman added: “He had to be forcibly removed from the station, thankfully there were not reported injuries.”

Police believe the man captured on CCTV may have information which could help them in their investigation.

If you know who he is or have any information that could assist officers, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 454 of 28/01/2019.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org