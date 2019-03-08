Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Greater Anglia charity train raises £21,000 for children's hospices

PUBLISHED: 11:30 19 May 2019

The Greater Anglia EACH special during its stop at Ely. Picture; PAUL GEATER

The Greater Anglia EACH special during its stop at Ely. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Archant

East Anglia's Children's Hospices are to get more than £21,000 after Saturday's charity diesel railtour around the region.

The Greater Anglia team who ran the special train around the region. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe Greater Anglia team who ran the special train around the region. Picture: PAUL GEATER

More than 250 enthusiasts travelled on the special train from Norwich to Ely, Kings Lynn, and Liverpool Street before returning to Norwich with a fast non-stop run through Ipswich - powered by two 59-year-old Class 37 locomotives.

You may also want to watch:

The train ran to timetable, and was actually 10 minutes early on its last leg - travelling from London to Norwich in just 100 minutes (with two unscheduled signal stops).

Jonathan Denby from Greater Anglia said: "We are delighted by the success of the trip. It's the third we have done and this means the total our passengers have raised for EACH is more than £53,000.

"It is a very important charity, and with centres around this region it fits in very well with our geographical area and we are delighted to support them.

"All the staff who travelled today were delighted to be a part of this trip."

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town in advanced talks with giant Czech keeper Holy

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town in advanced talks with giant Czech keeper Holy

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

International football star supports over 180 teams at huge Suffolk FA tournament

Maisie and Tyler from Whitton FC Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Striker Keane released by Hull City – so should Town try to sign him?

Striker Will Keane has been released by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Greater Anglia charity train raises £21,000 for children’s hospices

The Greater Anglia EACH special during its stop at Ely. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Suffolk’s new chief constable on changing face of policing – and the TV show you should watch

Suffolk's new Chief Constable Steve Jupp. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists