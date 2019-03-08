Greater Anglia charity train raises £21,000 for children's hospices

East Anglia's Children's Hospices are to get more than £21,000 after Saturday's charity diesel railtour around the region.

The Greater Anglia team who ran the special train around the region. Picture: PAUL GEATER The Greater Anglia team who ran the special train around the region. Picture: PAUL GEATER

More than 250 enthusiasts travelled on the special train from Norwich to Ely, Kings Lynn, and Liverpool Street before returning to Norwich with a fast non-stop run through Ipswich - powered by two 59-year-old Class 37 locomotives.

The train ran to timetable, and was actually 10 minutes early on its last leg - travelling from London to Norwich in just 100 minutes (with two unscheduled signal stops).

Jonathan Denby from Greater Anglia said: "We are delighted by the success of the trip. It's the third we have done and this means the total our passengers have raised for EACH is more than £53,000.

"It is a very important charity, and with centres around this region it fits in very well with our geographical area and we are delighted to support them.

"All the staff who travelled today were delighted to be a part of this trip."