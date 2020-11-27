‘Time to move on’ - Pub landlords bid farewell after 12 years

Shirley and Karl Barber are preparing to leave The Railway Inn Picture: SHIRLEY BARBER Archant

The landlords of a popular Aldeburgh pub are preparing to move on after over a decade behind the bar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Railway Inn, Aldeburgh. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Railway Inn, Aldeburgh. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shirley and Karl Barber took over the Adnams-owned Railway Inn in 2009.

They had considered leaving before the pandemic hit, but the tumultuous last few months has helped cement their decision to move on after 12 and a half years.

“We had thought about it, but Covid gave us that push,” said Mrs Barber.

“It’s time to move on but we have had the most brilliant time.”

The Railway Inn has received a lot of support during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Railway Inn has received a lot of support during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over the years, Mrs Barber said she had seen the community flourish within the pub, with darts, pool and quiz nights becoming important part of the venue.

“It’s also been a great music pub,” said Mrs Barber.

“We have had loads of great bands here over the years.”

MORE: Festive hand sanitiser to be sold in new pop-up shop hitting coastal high street

Another important part of the Barbers’ time at the pub has been their participation in the annual Aldeburgh Carnival.

“We have been in every year,” said Mrs Barber.

In 2019, the pub contributed a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-themed float to the event.

Mr and Mrs Barber’s final year looking after the pub has not gone exactly how they hoped.

“It’s definitely been different,” said Mrs Barber.

You may also want to watch:

“I can’t stress how lovely it as been to have everyone so supportive.”

The couple had been hoping to open the pub’s doors one last time in December, following the end of lockdown.

However, as the Railway Inn is only a wet pub and doesn’t sell food, Suffolk’s current Tier 2 status means they won’t be able to open until at least December 16 at the earliest.

“We will open if we can,” said Mrs Barber.

After that, the couple are looking forward to spending their free time with their growing family.

Mrs Barber said the couple had received a great deal of support from the community and also Adnams over the years.

“We will miss them terribly,” said Mrs Barber.

“We have had the best time.

“Whoever takes it over we wish them to have lovely life here.

“I am sure the community will support them.”

Adnams are now looking for new tenants to take over the pub from January 2021.